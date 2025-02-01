Illegal Weapons Dealer Held With 3 Pistols, Bullets In Karbi Anglong

An illegal weapons dealer was apprehended in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Saturday as police recovered several firearms and live ammunition from his possession.

As per reports, a concentrated operation by the police against Nabin Das led to his detention at Khatkhati’s Karagaon village along the Assam-Nagaland border . Das, who also goes by the name Prasanta, was caught with three pistols and five live bullets, officials informed.

The accused has been involved in illegal weapons dealings for a long time, the police said, adding that he smuggled weapons in and out of the state.

A trap was laid based on credible inputs of his whereabouts when officials spotted him coming towards them. He was carrying a bag containing the weapons and ammunition and was apprehended and processed for further legal action.

