Amid Manipur Violence, Cachar Police Deploy Extra Forces to Protect Assam Border

The situation in Assam's neighbouring state of Manipur has escalated following the recent killings of six Meitei children and women at the Assam-Manipur border in Jirighat. In response, Cachar Police have intensified security measures along the border to prevent the ongoing tensions in Manipur from spilling into Assam's Cachar district.

To ensure peace and order, Cachar Police personnel have been deployed for continuous patrols day and night, covering both land and river routes. Special focus is being given to the Barak River, with mechanized boats being used for nighttime patrols to monitor activities across the border.

Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP) Numal Mahatta has been personally overseeing the situation, making daily visits to the border. During these visits, he is working closely with the Superintendent of Police of Manipur's Jiribam district, Robinson Singh, to coordinate efforts and maintain peace in the area. The two SPs held an extensive meeting last night at the border to discuss the tense situation in Jiribam and its potential impact on Cachar.

Speaking to the media, SP Mahatta emphasized that Cachar Police are vigilant and prepared to take strict action against any miscreants attempting to cause disturbances. "We are committed to ensuring that the heated situation in Jiribam does not affect Cachar, and anyone attempting to create law and order issues will face strict consequences," he warned.

Jiribam SP Robinson Singh assured that the situation in his district, though tense in recent days, is now under control. He also expressed gratitude to the Cachar Police for their support in managing the border area. The coordinated efforts of both police forces highlight the commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region amidst rising tensions.