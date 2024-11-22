Manipur CM Condemns Recent Attacks on Residences of Ministers

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has strongly condemned the recent attacks on the residences of ministers and MLAs in the state and expressed disappointment over the actions of some groups involved in the protests.

Speaking on the matter, CM Biren Singh said, "I already said and condemned. Those who are genuinely agitating against the killings of innocent people are genuine, and we support their movement and agitation because everyone has the right to democratically agitate."

"But in the name of the democratic movement, some gangs have looted, burned ministers' houses and looted their properties. So, we have already initiated appropriate legal action,” he added.

The Chief Minister also revealed that authorities have identified the perpetrators through CCTV footage, adding that looting is a ‘matter of shame’.

He said, “We have already identified who's who, and I feel shame to express this publicly that this is happening in Manipur and looting is taking place in the name of agitation. This is a matter of shame.” CM Singh further assured that legal action will be taken against those responsible for the violence.