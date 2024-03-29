Blast In Manipur Near Assam Border Damages 2 Shops

At least two shops were damaged in a blast that occurred in the Jakuradhor area in Manipur's Jiribam district which falls near the Assam-Manipur border in the early hours of Thursday, the police said.
However, no individual was harmed in the explosion, the officials mentioned. A Hindustan Times report claimed that the Assam Rifles is investigating the incident.
According to the officials, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were used in the blast. The remains of the explosives recovered from the scene have been sent for forensic tests.
Officials said, "It looks like an IED, but it cannot be confirmed before we get the test reports."
Meanwhile, locals said that a clash broke out between two groups which likely escalated resulting in the blast. The blast seemed to be caused by a personal issue, officials were quoted by HT as saying.
They said, "We have visited the area and met the locals. It looks like a personal issue. Someone said that the shopkeeper was doing good business, and so some people were jealous of him."
The police said that a case has been registered on the complaints of Buddhi Singh, the owner of one of the shops damaged in the blast.
An investigation into the case is underway and efforts to identify those involved in the blast are going on, said the police.