BREAKING: NPP Withdraws Support from Biren Singh-Led Manipur Govt

The National People's Party (NPP) has decided to withdraw its support to the Biren Singh-led BJP Government in Manipur keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

This was informed by NPP National President and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in a letter to the BJP National President JP Nadda on Sunday.

In the letter, CM Sangma stated that the situation in Manipur has “further deteriorated,” resulting in the loss of more innocent lives and immense suffering for the people of the state. He also claimed that Biren Singh’s government has completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy in the state.

Conrad Sangma’s letter to JP Nadda read, “In the last few days, we have seen the situation further deteriorate where many more innocent lives have been lost and people in the State are going through immense suffering. We strongly feel that the Manipur State Government under the leadership of Shri Biren Singh has completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy.”

“Keeping the current situation in mind, the National People's Party has decided to withdraw its support to the Biren Singh led Government in the State of Manipur, with immediate effect,” the letter added.

The seven MLAs taht the NPP holds in Manipur are Sheikh Noorul Hassan (Kshetrigao AC), Khuraijam Loken Singh (Wangoi AC), Irengbam Nalini Devi (Oinam AC), Thongam Shanti Singh (Moirang AC), Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh (Kakching AC), N. Kayisii (Tadubi AC), and Janghemlung Panmei (Tamenglong AC).