Centre Pushes for Manipur Govt Restoration with Review Meetings

With President’s Rule in Manipur set to complete one year on February 13, the Union government is holding talks in a bid to restore the popular government in the violence-stricken state. The functions of Manipur’s legislative assembly have been under a temporary halt since a state emergency was declared under the provisions of Article 356.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan presided over two security review meetings held over the past week, The Hindu reported. A senior government official was quoted as saying that Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla was part of a meeting on January 2 with Amit Shah in Delhi during which the pros and cons of continuing with President’s Rule were discussed, with no decision reached yet.

Additionally, the issues of rehabilitation of internally displaced persons, along with the free movement of both Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities through national highways, were deliberated upon in the meeting. Close to 9,000 people, displaced when the violence broke out, returned to their homes from relief camps after over two years, another official mentioned.

Further, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held another round of talks with the Director-General of Military Operations and Manipur’s Director-General of Police, Chief Secretary and Security Advisor on January 5.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs are likely to meet with the party’s national general secretary, BL Santhosh, in Guwahati on January 14. The government is looking at all means in its hands to restore the government, bringing both Meitei and Kuki-Zo legislators for discussions, as extending President’s Rule beyond a year would require moving a Constitutional amendment Bill.

The Parliament had, in August, 2025, approved the extension of President’s Rule in the Northeastern state for another six months till February 13.

The Centre has concentrated efforts to this end even as Kuki-Zo civil society groups oppose the formation of a government, instead insisting on a separate administration. Meanwhile, Meitei civil groups opposed any steps taken to alter the state’s boundaries.

A senior official was further quoted as mentioning that a government formed without representation of the Kuki-Zo community through its MLAs would be a futile exercise.

