Ajay Kumar Bhalla Sworn in as New Manipur Governor

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the former Union Home Secretary, was sworn in as the 19th Governor of Manipur during a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Friday.

Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur, Justice D Krishnakumar, administered the oath of office. Following the ceremony, Bhalla inspected a guard of honour by personnel of the Manipur Rifles.

Bhalla, who holds the distinction of being the longest-serving Union Home Secretary, completed his five-year tenure in August last year. A retired 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Bhalla was appointed as the Governor of Manipur by President Droupadi Murmu last month.

Prior to Bhalla's appointment, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya had been holding the additional charge of Manipur.

