Irate Mob Storm Residences of 7 MLAs in Manipur's Imphal

An irate mob torched and vandalized the residences of seven legislators in Manipur’s capital Imphal, sources said on Saturday. The mob reportedly targeted homes including those of both opposition and ruling party lawmakers.

As per sources, the seven MLAs whose residences were vandalized by the mob are MLA RK Imo (Sagolban Constituency), MLA Nishikanta Laishram (Keisamthong Constituency), MLA Arun (Wanghkheri Constituency), MLA Karam Shyam (Langthabal Constituency), MLA Sapam Kunjakishore (Patsoi Kendra), MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh (Cabinet Minister, Konthoujam Constituency); and MLA Leishangthem Susindro Meitei (Cabinet Minister, Khurai Constituency).

Sources informed that the protestors dismantled gates and also damaged properties in the houses of the lawmakers. Notably, RK Imo is the son-in-law of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Further, as per reports, the attacks have deepened the crisis in the capital, with the Imphal West administration imposing prohibitory orders in the district for an indefinite period. According to an order issued by Imphal West District Magistrate Th Kirankumar, the curfew was imposed from 4.30 pm today.

In response to the deteriorating situation, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh called for an emergency meeting with his party's ministers and legislators to discuss the way forward, reports said.

On the other hand, the Manipur government has imposed a two-day internet blackout in seven districts, starting from 5:15 pm on Saturday, to control escalating tensions and ongoing protests.

A notification from Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi listed the affected districts as Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur. The blackout includes mobile data, VSAT, broadband, and VPN services, although government offices will remain exempt for their leased line and FTTH connections.

The Chief Secretary explained that the decision was made in the interest of public safety and maintaining order, expressing concerns that anti-social elements might use social media to spread provocative content and worsen the situation.