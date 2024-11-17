Kuki-Zo Man’s Body Found in Jiribam; Kin Allege Abduction by Meiteis in Assam

The body of a man recovered in Aglapur in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Saturday night has been identified as Haojoel (27), sources said.

According to reports, Haojoel’s body was found under the Agalpur culvert in Jiribam last night. Haojoel, belonging to the Kuki-Zo community was a resident of Pangmol village in Jiribam, sources informed.

The family members of the deceased man have claimed that Haojoel was abducted by Meitei individuals in Assam when he visited his pregnant wife at the Hmarkhawlien Relief Camp. Further, reports had earlier suggested that he had been arrested in Assam before his body was discovered in Jiribam.

On the other hand, the discovery of three bodies from the Barak River intensified the already tense situation in Jiribam following the abduction of six Meitei individuals from Jakuradhor on Monday night.

The bodies, which include two children and a woman, were found floating in the river in the Gilgal area on the Assam-Manipur border. It is suspected that the kidnappers killed and discarded the bodies in the river. After recovery, the bodies were brought to Silchar Medical College for post-mortem.

The abduction has sparked outrage among the Meitei community, with allegations that Kuki militants were responsible for the kidnapping.