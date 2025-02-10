'Biren Singh’s Resignation Aimed at Saving BJP, Not People of Manipur': Gaurav Gogoi

Following the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has alleged that the resignation was not meant to prioritize the welfare of the people of Manipur, but rather to safeguard the BJP government in the state.

In a post on X, Gogoi stated, "The resignation of N Biren Singh is not aimed to save the people of Manipur, but the BJP government in the state. Home Minister Amit Shah intervened after it became evident that the BJP would lose the no-confidence motion. I don’t believe the BJP has any roadmap to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur. The party is more focused on its own interests than the needs of the people."

Earlier, Congress Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, had also commented on Singh's resignation, attributing it to mounting public pressure, the Supreme Court's involvement, and the Congress-led no-confidence motion. On Sunday, Gandhi accused Biren Singh of "instigating" division within the state and criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for permitting him to continue despite the ongoing violence and destruction.

"For nearly two years, BJP’s CM Biren Singh instigated division in Manipur. PM Modi allowed him to continue despite the violence, loss of life, and the destruction of the idea of India in Manipur," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

"The resignation of CM Biren Singh shows that mounting public pressure, the SC investigation, and the no-confidence motion by Congress have forced a reckoning," he added.

Biren Singh formally submitted his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan on Sunday, nearly two years after violence rocked the state. The unrest between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur began following a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023, after a Manipur High Court order called for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

Biren Singh was accompanied by BJP President A. Sharda, BJP’s North East Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra, and at least 19 MLAs during his resignation submission. In his resignation letter, Singh expressed his gratitude to the Central government for its timely interventions, developmental work, and efforts to safeguard the interests of the Manipuri people.

"It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur so far," Singh stated in his letter. "I am extremely grateful to the Central government for its timely actions, interventions, developmental work, and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interest of every single Manipuri."

Singh also outlined key issues he hoped the Central government would continue addressing, including the territorial integrity of Manipur, the fight against drugs and narco-terrorism, and measures to prevent illegal border infiltration.

Earlier on Sunday, Singh had met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.