BREAKING: Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns from Chief Minister's Post

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has resigned from his position, handing over his resignation letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, sources said on Sunday.

In his resignation letter submitted to the Governor, N. Biren Singh expressed gratitude to the Central government for its timely actions and developmental interventions in the state.

Singh requested the continuation of the government’s support on several critical issues. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding the territorial integrity of Manipur, which boasts a rich and diverse civilizational history, and called for a crackdown on border infiltration with a policy for the deportation of illegal immigrants. He also urged the Central government to continue its fight against drugs and narco-terrorism.

He further stressed the need to maintain the revised FMR mechanism, ensuring strict biometric application, and called for expedited efforts towards securing a time-bound resolution for the ongoing border initiatives.

As per sources, earlier today, Biren Singh was summoned to Delhi for a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah. The brief 15-minute discussion reportedly took place at Amit Shah’s residence. Following his return to Imphal with Sambit Patra, the BJP's in-charge for Manipur, Singh submitted his resignation to the Governor.

Biren Singh's resignation marks a major development in the political landscape of Manipur. As per reports, the Governor has asked him to continue serving as the caretaker Chief Minister until a new government takes charge.