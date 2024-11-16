MHA Directs Security Forces to Take Steps to Restore Peace in Manipur

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed security forces in Manipur to take necessary steps to restore order and peace in the state.

In an official statement on Saturday, the MHA termed the situation in Manipur as ‘fragile’. It also said that armed miscreants from both communities in conflict have been indulging in violence leading to the loss of lives.

The Ministry informed that strict action would be initiated against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities.

The MHA statement said, “The security scenario in Manipur has remained fragile for the past few days. Armed miscreants from both communities in conflict have been indulging in violence leading to unfortunate loss of lives and disruption in public order.”

“All the security forces have been directed to take necessary steps to restore order and peace. Strict action would be initiated against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities. Important cases have been handed over to NIA for effective investigation,” the statement added.

The Ministry has also requested people to maintain peace and cooperate with the security forces.

“Public are requested to maintain peace, not believe in rumours and cooperate with the security forces to maintain law and order in the State,” said the MHA statement.