Manipur Congress MLAs Offer To Resign To Bring Peace

Congress MLA Keisham Meghachandra announced Sunday that he and other Congress MLAs from Manipur are ready to resign amid escalating violence in the state. This declaration came after violent protests on Saturday, during which the homes of three state ministers and six MLAs, including Chief Minister and BJP leader Biren Singh, were attacked following the discovery of six bodies in Jiribam.

Meghachandra wrote on X, “I, along with all the Congress MLAs, am ready to resign as an MLA if the people of Manipur want to bring a new mandate to bring peace in Manipur.”

Since May last year, inter-communal clashes in Manipur have resulted in at least 250 deaths and displaced 60,000 people. The violence has been linked to disputes over government grants and quotas in jobs and education.

Amit Shah Reviews Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with senior officials in Delhi to evaluate Manipur’s security situation. A detailed review is set for today. Shah’s meeting, following his return to Delhi and the postponement of a visit to Vidarbha for rallies ahead of Maharashtra’s assembly polls, underscores the gravity of the crisis.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) previously directed security forces to take all necessary steps to restore peace and warned of strict action against individuals involved in violence. Notably, important cases have been handed over to the National Investigation Agency for further investigation. The MHA urged the public to remain calm, avoid rumours, and cooperate with security forces.

CRPF Director General Anish Dayal Singh visited Manipur on Sunday to assess the situation firsthand, meeting local security officials to explore additional measures for de-escalation. This visit underscores the government’s commitment to addressing the unrest and safeguarding residents.

NPP Withdraws Support

The National People’s Party (NPP) withdrew its support from the Biren Singh-led government amid the worsening violence. In a letter to BJP President JP Nadda, NPP Chief Conrad K. Sangma expressed the party’s discontent, stating, “We strongly feel that the Manipur State Government, under the leadership of Shri Biren Singh, has completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy. Keeping the current situation in mind, the National People’s Party has decided to withdraw its support to the Biren Singh-led government in the state of Manipur, with immediate effect.”

The NPP holds seven MLA seats in the Manipur Assembly, intensifying political tremors within the state’s leadership amid an already fragile situation.

Curfew In Imphal, Internet Shutdown Imposed

As violent protests gripped the Imphal Valley, the authorities imposed an indefinite curfew, suspending internet services. The protests were over the deaths of six people from a camp in Jiribam. The residences of three state ministers and seven MLAs were attacked by the angry protestors.

The six people had been missing from the camp since Monday after a clash between militants and security forces that resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents. The bodies of two women and a child were discovered in the Barak River in Jiribam on Saturday, while the other three bodies, including a woman and two children, were found on Friday night.

