Sambit Patra Meets Manipur Governor Amid Political Impasse

BJP’s incharge for Northeast, and senior leader Sambit Patra called on Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla today (12th February) at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Advertisment

After Manipur CM Biren Singh resigned from his position, the BJP is yet to find out an alternative amidst a growing concern that the president’s rule may come next to the state marred in ethnic violence for nearly two years.

Sambit Patra and Mr. Bhalla held discussions for some time, but the outcome of the meeting is not yet known. Patra later headed for a hotel, where he is likely to meet party MLAs during the day as per media reports.

Notably, a BJP delegation led by Mr. Patra met Mr. Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan yesterday (11th February). The state finds itself amid a leadership crisis following the resignation of N. Biren Singh as the chief minister on February 9.

Constitutional Crisis in Manipur?

On the other hand, experts have alarmed a possible headway towards a constitutional crisis as there is no one at this moment who stakes claim to form the government. Persisting the status quo may lead to president’s rule.

Senior Supreme Court Advocate Arunabh Chowdhury was quoted to have said in media as-- "In Manipur, the assembly is a live one... It is not under suspended animation or President's Rule. It is mandatory to hold assembly sessions as per the Supreme Court order. Obviously, it will lead to a big constitutional crisis."

“There is no provision in Article 174 saying that this can be extended or be condoned beyond six months”—he added in his statement.

After six months, if the impasse continues, it will lead to a constitutional deadlock and the President's Rule under Article 356 will remain to be the only option.