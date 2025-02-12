Infighting In BJP? Show-Cause Notices to Leaders, Minister

BJP seems to be facing infighting in two states - Gujarat and Haryana. In Gujarat, Valsad district BJP president Hemant Kansara has reportedly issued show-cause notices to 20 of the party’s active members. The rebel leaders are allegedly planning to contest the local body elections of Valsad, Dharampur and Pardi Municipalities from either rival political parties or as independent candidates.

Hemant Kansara was quoted to have said in the media — “We have issued show-cause notices to 20 BJP active members and leaders who acted against the party mandate or those leaders who pushed their family members to contest the elections. We have started receiving replies to the show-cause notices. We will go through the details, and if the reply is unsatisfactory, we will suspend them from the party for six years.”

Local body election in 66 municipalities, three taluka panchayats, and Junagadh Municipal Corporation in the state is scheduled for February 16 where BJP, Congress, AAP, and independent candidates are contesting.

In Haryana, Transport and Energy Minister Anil Vij has been issued a show-cause notice on 10th February. The notice has been served by BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli. Anil Vij got the notice due to his attack on the state president and Haryana’s CM Nayab Saini.

“It is a serious charge and is against the party’s policy and internal discipline. Your move is not only against the ideology of the party, but it also came at a time when the party was campaigning for election in a neighbouring State. Holding a respected ministerial position, you made these statements during the election, knowing that such statements would harm the image of the party. It is completely unacceptable,” The show-cause letter reads as per media reports. Mr Vij has been given three days to reply.

Rape Case Against Haryana CM

Mr Vij in his recent public statement demanded the resignation of CM Saini after a rape case was filed against him in Himachal Pradesh. Vij also alleged that Sainin conspired to defeat him in the recent assembly election by helping rival candidate Chitra Sarwara. Mr. Vij also leveled an allegation against Sainin saying that he has lost connection with the masses.