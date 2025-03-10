Manipur Violence: Meitei Women Hold Sit-in, Urge Amit Shah To End Unrest

Meitei women from three localities in Thongju Assembly Constituency in Manipur staged a sit-in protest at Thongju Bokul Makhong Village, calling on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take immediate steps to restore peace in Manipur. The demonstrators demanded an end to the ongoing turmoil that has gripped the state for the past two years.

Speaking at the protest, activist Elika Thongam stressed that the Meitei community is committed to maintaining the state's integrity and unity.

“Many Village Volunteers stepped forward to protect their villages under attack. However, following the Union Home Minister’s directives, they have surrendered most of their weapons to the State Government. Now, protestors are urging the government to arrest these volunteers,” she said.

The demonstrators also demanded strict action against those responsible for acts of terrorism and called on the Centre to take punitive measures against those defying the Union Home Minister’s directive to reopen free movement routes.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Governor had urged all communities to voluntarily surrender looted weapons, extending the deadline until March 6. Despite the deadline passing, residents continue to hand over arms at local police stations and security camps.

As part of ongoing security operations, police recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and military-grade equipment on Friday. These items were seized from multiple districts, including Imphal East, Jiribam, Ukhrul, and Tengnoupal, during coordinated operations conducted by security forces on March 7, 2025.

