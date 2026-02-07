Meghalaya Illegal Mine Blast: Death Toll Reaches 25, Two Arrested

The death toll from the explosion at an illegal coal mine in the Mynsyngat–Thangsko area of Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district has risen to 25, as rescue teams continued their operations at the site.

According to reports, four more bodies were recovered from inside the mine during ongoing search efforts. Meanwhile, one of the injured workers undergoing treatment at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences in Shillong later succumbed to injuries.

Moreover, two critically injured victims died after being taken by their families to government hospitals in Khliehriat and Jowai. With these deaths, the total number of fatalities linked to the blast has reached 25.

Officials stated that 17 of the victims have been identified so far, and their bodies have been handed over to families after necessary procedures.

Following the incident, police registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the illegal mining operation. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the blast and have been sent to police custody after being produced in court.

Police said efforts are underway to trace others involved in running the mine. Search operations at the site, along with the investigation and legal action, are continuing.

