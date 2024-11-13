Gambegre Assembly Seat In Meghalaya Records 90.84% Voter Turnout

A high voter turnout of 90.84 per cent was recorded in the by-election for the Gambegre assembly constituency in Meghalaya on Wednesday, according to official sources. The voting began at 7 am and concluded at 4 pm, with stringent security measures in place throughout the day.

Meghalaya's Chief Electoral Officer, B D R Tiwari, confirmed the strong participation at the Gambegre by-poll, held in the West Garo Hills district, stating that the turnout was 90.84 per cent.

The by-election was called following the election of Saleng A Sangma, the previous MLA for Gambegre, to the Lok Sabha. The contest saw several prominent candidates, including Mehtab Chandee Sangma, wife of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who is running on a National People's Party (NPP) ticket. Other candidates include Jingjang M Marak from the Congress, Sadhiarani M Sangma from the Trinamool Congress, Bernard N Marak from the BJP, and independent candidates Sengkrabirth Marak and Jerry A Sangma.

A total of 32,254 voters, including 15,923 women, were eligible to vote in the by-election. Out of the 51 polling stations in the constituency, 31 were identified as critical for security purposes.

