The Tangled Web of Namrata Borah’s Death: New Statements & Unanswered Queries

What began as a casual drive under the midnight sky has now unfolded into a web of unanswered questions and deepening intrigue. The death of 26-year-old law graduate Namrata Borah is no longer just an accident — it’s a growing puzzle, drawing voices, doubts, and calls for justice.

Advertisment

As the investigation into the untimely death of Namrata Borah unfolds, multiple narratives have emerged, each adding complexity to a case that has gripped public attention across Assam and Meghalaya.

A Night Out Turns Fatal

Recalling the night of the incident, Mriganka Boruah, one of Namrata’s companions who was a part of the trip, offered his version of events.

"Just after the IPL match ended on Wednesday, Namrata suggested we go out for some refreshments. So, at around 1:42 am, Anayatul, Pragya, Namrata, Gayatri, and I headed towards Meghalaya’s Nongpoh. Our initial plan was to go to Umiam, but once we got there, we realised it was too late to catch the sunrise, so we decided to return to Guwahati. The accident occurred on our way back," he stated.

Questions on the Collision

Addressing concerns about why the impact of the crash was concentrated on Namrata’s side, Mriganka explained, "When Anayatul, who was driving the car, noticed a parked vehicle ahead, he steered the car sharply to the right. That caused the vehicle to take the hit on the left side, where Namrata was seated. The front remained mostly unaffected."

He added that after the crash, "Namrata was bleeding heavily. Therefore, we were desperate to get her to the hospital. Pragya and I managed to stop a passing vehicle that offered us help. Anayatul and Gayatri were shaken by the incident, so they decided to return to Guwahati."

Inside the Circle of Friends

Describing their relationship, Mriganka said, "Namrata was a long-time friend and part of all our gatherings. That evening, the four of us—myself, Anayatul, Pragya, and Gayatri—were watching the IPL match together."

Clarifying the nature of their friendships, he stated, "Gayatri is a friend of Anayatul Wadud. Anayatul and Namrata were mutual friends—there was nothing more than that. I want to make that clear."

Security Guard’s Observation Raises Eyebrows

Adding another layer to the case is the statement, the security guard at NEHA Apartment in Guwahati's Six Mile, where Namrata was residing, said, "On Tuesday night, at around 1:39 am, Namrata called me, saying she needed to go to the hospital urgently. By 1:45 am, she left the apartment. No vehicle was seen arriving at that time. She told me she would be back within half an hour. She had been staying here on the fourth floor for about a year and rarely went out. That night, she left with two other young women. As of now, neither the police nor her family members have come to the apartment."

A Father's Cry for Justice

While confusion and contradiction mount in public discourse, Namrata’s family is left shattered. Ramen Borah, the grieving father of Namrata Borah, appealed, "I just want my daughter to get justice. With a heavy heart, I appeal to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure a fair and thorough probe. Those responsible for her death must be held accountable. All we ask for is justice and the truth."

Mriganka’s Background Raises More Questions

In contrast to earlier assumptions, Mriganka Boruah was not a law student. He reportedly ran multiple guest houses (Airbnb). Known for his lavish lifestyle, he frequently travelled outside the state and was often seen in the company of different young women. He hails from Farakating Boruah village in Golaghat district.

A Tangled Web Still Unfolding

What started as a late-night drive among friends is now tangled in a web of shifting statements, background scrutiny, and growing speculation. Until the full truth is unearthed, one thing remains certain: Namrata Borah’s story is far from over.

ALSO READ: Assam Woman Killed in Ri-Bhoi Road Accident on Way to Guwahati