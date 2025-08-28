Tensions Rise at Assam-Meghalaya Border as Police, Locals Disrupt Assam Govt Work

Tensions flared at the Assam-Meghalaya border in Lampi as development work by the Assam government faced resistance from local groups and authorities from Meghalaya.

Officials from Assam’s Disaster Management Department reported obstruction at Upper Lampi, where Meghalaya supporters and police reportedly disrupted construction activities and damaged temporary shelters set up for workers.

One of the workers involved in the development work at Upper Lampi stated that the Meghalaya police questioned him about who had given him permission to set up temporary shelters at the site. The worker replied that the road belongs to the Assam government and that they had proper authorisation to carry out construction work there. He added that upon returning from work, he found that his temporary shelter had been damaged.

The situation prompted the intervention of local leaders, including Raben Dewri, head of the Boko-Saigaon community council, who visited the site on Wednesday evening. Several personnel from the Kamrup district administration and police were also present to manage the situation.

Authorities were able to bring the situation temporarily under control, though tensions remain high in the border area.

