Mizoram Govt Unveils Rs 15,198 Cr Budget with Key Development Focus

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma presented the state budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 on Tuesday, amounting to Rs 15,198.76 crore in the state assembly. The budget focuses on capitalizing on India's rapid development and aligning Mizoram's growth with the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) and Viksit Mizoram (Developed Mizoram).

"The government has initiated its flagship scheme, 'Mizoram Bana Kaih (Hand holding),' designed to foster sustainable development. For the fiscal year 2025-26, a total of Rs 350 crore has been earmarked, reflecting a 75 per cent increase from the current year's allocation of Rs 200 crore. The government has allocated funds collected as Road Maintenance Cess to Mizoram State Road Fund Board, increasing its usual allocation of Rs 40 crore to Rs 55 crore for 2025-26 (BE). Further, the funds collected as Social Infrastructure and Service Cess amounting to Rs 15 crore will be designated for utilization in the education, health and social welfare sectors. Rs 30 crore is allocated under PWD for improvement and maintenance of roads, and Rs 70 crore is set aside for project-based improvement of roads and bridges. Under the Economic Services Sector, Rs 500 crore is set aside in 2025-26 (BE) for Power Purchase, representing an increase of Rs 100 crore compared to the current year's allocation. Additionally, Rs 199.77 crore is allocated for Power Subsidy, reflecting a reduction of Rs 11.46 crore against the current year's funding," CM Lalduhoma stated in his budget speech.

The Chief Minister also revealed that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2025-26 is estimated at Rs 36,088.82 crore, marking an increase of Rs 2,085.55 crore from the previous year. The total estimated revenue receipt for 2025-26 is pegged at Rs 12,947.61 crore, while the total disbursement under revenue expenditure is expected to reach Rs 12,540.20 crore, reflecting a 4.88% increase from the previous year’s budget estimate.

"The Total Disbursement under Revenue Expenditure for the year 2025-26 is estimated to stand at Rs 12540.20 crore, which is 4.88% higher than the current year's Budget Estimate of Rs 11957.04 crore and accounts for 82.51% of the total estimated expenditure for 2025-26. Salaries and wages constitute 30.54% of the total expenditure for 2025-26 (BE)," the CM remarked.

Lalduhoma further detailed that the total fund allocated for capital expenditure in the upcoming financial year is Rs 2,658.56 crore, representing an 8.29% rise from the 2024-25 allocation. This capital expenditure comprises 17.49% of the total estimated expenditure.

"The total amount of Revenue Expenditure and Capital Expenditure estimated for the fiscal year 2025-26(BE) is Rs 15198.76 crore. A total of Rs 6510.39 crore will be allocated to the General Services sector, comprising Rs 5031.80 crore for the revenue section and Rs 1478.59 crore for the capital section. This amount represents 42.84% of the total estimated expenditure. Compared to the 2024-25 (BE) figure of Rs 5663.74 crore, the 2025-26 (BE) figure reflects an estimated increase of 14.95 per cent," he stated.

The Chief Minister also outlined the allocation for the Social Services sector, which will receive Rs 4,747.24 crore, accounting for 31.23% of the total estimated expenditure. This marks a 4.43% decrease from the current year’s allocation of Rs 4,967.09 crore.