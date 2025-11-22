Mizoram–Assam to Host First-Ever Border Festival on Nov 24

In a bid to deepen trust and cooperation along their shared frontier, Mizoram and Assam will organize their maiden border festival on November 24 at Dholai in Assam’s Cachar district. The plan was finalized during a coordination meeting between officials of both states.

The event will run for a single day and feature a series of friendly sporting contests, including football and volleyball matches between teams representing the two states. Cultural groups from Mizoram’s Vairengte and Mamit districts, as well as performers from Assam’s Cachar, are also slated to take the stage, showcasing traditional music and dance with the goal of promoting harmony among border communities.

The initiative is aimed at building closer ties among people living along the interstate boundary. Mizoram’s Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit districts share 164.6 km of border with Assam’s Cachar, Hailakandi and the newly formed Sribhumi district.

The region has long grappled with tensions stemming from differing interpretations of colonial-era boundary maps. The dispute has occasionally escalated into violence, most notably in July 2021 when a deadly confrontation near Vairengte claimed seven lives. Since August 2021, both governments have held several rounds of talks to maintain peace on the ground and work toward a lasting resolution. The latest discussion took place in Guwahati in April, and preparations are underway for the next meeting.

