Circumscribed in Challenges: The Legacy of Assamese Heritage Sites in Shillong

The heritage sites in Shillong that has bore the legacy of Assamese cultural practices till date can be traced back to 1896 when the ‘Assam Club’ was established. The 19th century club came to birth as a meeting point for the Assamese people whose migration to Shillong can be traced back somewhere to 1892. Over time, several other institutions came to being which would bear the testimonies of not only the cultural practices of Assamese in Shillong, but also the sacrifices and pains bore by the forefathers. Besides the Assam Club, the Srimanta Sankardev Kristi Kendra, Assam Kristi Kendra, Laban Assamese Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Laban Namghar, Laitmukhra Assamese Secondary School are the prominent ones amongst the heritage sites in Shillong.

However, the Assamese community now foresees a crisis looming over these heritage sites having political and social undertones. In anticipation, the community has made several attempts for safeguarding these heritages and is waiting for a concrete result in hand. They believe, failing to have it will mean witnessing the demise of the heritage over time.

A Recent Proposal Of Meghalaya Government

On 1st of May this year, the DC office of East Khasi Hills district sent letters to Srimanta Sankardev Kristi Kendra as well as Assam Club saying that the space in these sites have been chosen for vehicle parking under ‘Meghalaya Parking Policy 2025’. The argument is that the government under its parking policy has found the spots of Assamese heritage sites suitable for a parking space for decongesting Shillong’s winding roads overloaded by surging vehicle numbers. The parking space would especially cater the cars parked in roadside at night.

It is worth mentioning that the ‘Devakumar Memorial Hall’ has been used not only by the Assamese community, but also by the Khasi people for various activities, for example community meetings etc. However, leaders of the Assamese community are yet to reply to the letter from the DC office.

However, they fear that constructing such facilities in the vicinity of the sites will subvert the glory of the heritage.

The Unfolding Story Since 2022

On 4th July, 2022, a letter was received from the office of the minister of Arts 7 Culture etc. department by Assam Club proposing that the Meghalaya government wanted to develop a cultural centre at its premise. The letter read that the proposal came from local MLA cum Minister Mr. Sanbor Shullai. This letter was sent to Sankardev Kristi Kendra as well. This proposal was opposed by the representatives of the Assamese community particularly associated with these institutions.

The proposed cultural centre would be multi storied buildings housing the Assamese institution in one floor, while other floors will be dedicated to other institutions and commercial facilities. This also was seen as inviting subversion of the Assamese heritage site.

Before all these happened, the Assamese community urged the newly elected chief minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for providing aid to preserve the heritage sites in the form of a memorandum dated 14th June 2022. Acting promptly, Assam CM sent a team from Assam to look over the matter on 30th June 2022 consisting noted Assamese actor Pranjal Saikia.

Based upon the team’s report a high-level committee was formed on 25th July 2022 under the director of cultural affairs. The high-level committee was aimed to survey the status quo of the Assamese institutions and hold a talk with Meghalaya government regarding the matter.

The Assam CM showing interest on the matter urged the Meghalaya CM that the Assamese heritage institutions should be declared as ‘Heritage Sites’ in order to safeguard them.

This turned out to be problematic as a letter from the Meghalaya Government of 21st November 2022 said that it want to preserve the Assamese heritage sites under the purview of the ‘Meghalaya Heritage Act’.

“If the Assamese institutions are brought under the ‘Meghalaya Heritage Act’, then it will create problem because our institutions will go away from our hands subjecting to some clauses of the Meghalaya Act. If we lose our control then there will be no meaning”—one representative of Shillong’s Assamese community told us.

This proposal also saw opposition from the Assamese community in Shillong.

Despite opposition, the Meghalaya government sent letters to the heritage sites for filed inspection for the proposed ‘Heritage Site’ of Assamese institution. This was again refuted by the Assamese community and requested the Meghalaya government to stop the inspection. Nothing happened thereafter till the latest May notice proposing a parking site.

Who To Look For?

The pressing question that arises here is that who the Assamese community in Shillong will look for, if only the Heritage sites are to be preserved? Obviously, no mass protest or something that sort can be anticipated in the given circumstances. Then, the only hope remains in mutual understanding of Assam and Meghalaya governments which may be sorted out by bilateral agreements. The Assamese Heritage sites wait for it with agony but hope.

