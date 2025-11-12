PM Modi, Amit Shah Mourn Death of Nagaland BJP Leader Imkong L. Imchen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday mourned the passing of Imkong L. Imchen, Nagaland government’s Advisor for Information and Public Relations (IPR), remembering him as a dedicated leader who played a vital role in the state’s development.

In a message shared on X, PM Modi said, “Shri Imkong L. Imchen Ji will be remembered for his outstanding contribution to Nagaland’s development. He had been active in public life for several years and was deeply committed to the welfare of tribal communities. His legislative and ministerial tenures will be fondly remembered. He also contributed towards strengthening the BJP in Nagaland. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sad hour.”

Imkong L. Imchen, who represented the Koridang Assembly constituency, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 75. A five-time MLA, Imchen began his political journey in 2003 and served in various capacities, including as a minister in the Naga People’s Front (NPF) government. Over the years, he held portfolios such as Rural Development, Health and Family Welfare, Power, School Education, Forest and Climate Change, and Home.

He joined the BJP ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections and was serving as an advisor to the IPR department at the time of his passing.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences, saying, “Saddened by the passing of Nagaland BJP MLA Imkong L. Imchen Ji. Through decades of dedicated service for public welfare, he has left behind a legacy that will be fondly remembered. My thoughts are with his bereaved family and followers at this hour of pain.”

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also paid tribute, calling Imchen a “fearless people’s leader who served Nagaland with utmost dedication and honesty.” He added, “Nagaland has lost its son. Heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

