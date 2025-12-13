President Murmu Calls for Peace, Unity During Manipur Visit

President Droupadi Murmu visited Senapati district in Manipur, where she attended a public programme and launched several development initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure and public services in the region.

Speaking to the gathering, the President said ensuring dignity, safety and growth opportunities for Manipur’s tribal communities is a priority for the nation. She stressed that the central government is working closely with local representatives, civil society groups and community members to ensure that development in the state benefits everyone and remains sustainable.

President Murmu said the Union government is making consistent efforts to reach even the most remote parts of the country, with special focus on tribal and hill regions. She noted that in recent years, Manipur’s hill districts have seen significant improvements in roads and bridges, including national highways and rural connectivity, along with better access to healthcare, education, clean drinking water and electricity.

President Droupadi Murmu attended a public function at Senapati, Manipur. She laid foundation stones and inaugurated various developmental projects. The President said that the Government of India recognises the aspirations of the people of Manipur. She urged all communities to… pic.twitter.com/Bmxnh1qxvr — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 12, 2025

Highlighting livelihood support, the President said initiatives such as skill development programmes, self-help groups and Van Dhan schemes are helping people become self-reliant and improving their overall quality of life. These efforts, she said, reflect the government’s commitment to uplifting tribal communities while preserving their culture and traditions.

Describing Manipur as a land of rich diversity, President Murmu said the state’s strength lies in its many cultures, languages and traditions. She remarked that the hills and the valley have always complemented each other and called upon all communities to continue working towards peace, mutual understanding and reconciliation.

Reaffirming the Centre’s commitment, the President said the aspirations and well-being of the people of Manipur remain a key focus for the government. She urged everyone to work together to build a peaceful and prosperous future for the state.

Earlier, President Murmu paid tribute to Manipur’s historic women freedom fighters at the Nupee Lal Memorial Complex in Imphal. The memorial honours the courage and sacrifices of Manipuri women who rose against British rule and feudal oppression, leaving a lasting legacy of resistance and bravery.

