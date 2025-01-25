NGT Issues Notice To Centre Over Assam's Declining Forest Cover

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo-motu cognisance of a media report highlighting a significant decline in Assam's forest cover by 86.66 square kilometres between 2021 and 2023, according to the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) of 2023. In an order issued on January 22, the NGT bench, consisting of Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad, observed, "As per the article, in Assam, the decrease in forest cover is particularly notable within the recorded forest area, which saw a reduction of 86.66 square kilometres."

The bench also noted a degradation in the canopy density of Assam’s recorded forests, impacting an area of 1,699 square kilometres, indicating a decline in both forest density and quality. The report further highlighted similar trends in other northeastern states, with Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram witnessing a decline in forest cover by 1,084 square kilometres and 987 square kilometres, respectively. In Tripura, concerns have been raised over the environmental impact of rubber plantations.

The NGT expressed concerns over the environmental implications of these declines, including threats to biodiversity, disruption of ecological balance, and challenges to climate change mitigation efforts. The tribunal also pointed to potential violations of the Forest Conservation Act and the Environment (Protection) Act, raising significant issues regarding compliance with environmental norms.

The tribunal has directed the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, as well as the principal chief conservators of forests of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Mizoram, to respond to the concerns raised. It has scheduled the matter for further proceedings on January 29.

