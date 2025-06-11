Meghalaya Pays Tribute to Raja Raghuvanshi with Unity and Compassion

In a powerful display of unity and compassion, hundreds of residents of Sohra (Cherrapunji), one of Meghalaya’s most iconic tourist destinations, took out a peace rally to condole the tragic death of tourist Raja Raghuvanshi and to reaffirm the town’s longstanding reputation as a safe and welcoming place for visitors.

The rally, which spanned 5 kilometres, was joined by prominent leaders including Shri Gavin Mylliem, Hon’ble MLA of Sohra Constituency, Shri Titosstarwell Chyne, Hon’ble MDC of Sohra, along with traditional leaders such as Shri Freeman Sing Syiem, Syiem of Hima Sohra, and Shri Marremdor Syiem, Deputy Syiem of Hima Sohra. Members of the Hima Sohra council also walked in solidarity with the local community.

The rally served not only as a moment of mourning but also a response to misinformation that emerged following the shocking disappearance of the tourist couple, Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi. Raja’s body was later recovered after an intensive search operation involving local police and multiple rescue agencies from across the country. His wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, was later arrested in Uttar Pradesh.

While the tragedy deeply saddened the people of Sohra, it also led to a wave of misleading reports casting doubts over the safety of the region. In response, locals, tourists, and officials united to reaffirm that Sohra remains a safe, peaceful, and tourist-friendly destination.

As part of the rally, placards bearing messages like “Come and enjoy the beauty of Sohra,” “Tourists are always a part of our extended family,” and “Every tourist is welcome to Sohra” were held high. The community reiterated its commitment to hospitality, safety, and truth, calling on all citizens to verify facts before circulating unverified information.

Adding significance to the event, dignitaries also felicitated members of the Sohra police and all individuals involved in the rescue mission as a mark of gratitude and respect for their tireless efforts.

A candlelight vigil was also held in memory of Raja Raghuvanshi, with the entire community standing together in solemn remembrance and empathy for the bereaved family.

Through this rally, Sohra sent a clear message: the town stands strong against misinformation and continues to welcome tourists with open arms, inviting them to explore its majestic waterfalls, ancient caves, folklore, and the unmatched warmth of its people.

