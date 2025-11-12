Weeks of Struggle Fail to Stop Massive Oil Leak in Arunachal's Kharchang

A serious incident has occurred at the oil field located in Arunachal Pradesh's Kharchang where oil and gas have been gushing uncontrollably since October 30. The field is run by Geo InPro Private Limited.

Efforts to stop the leak have so far failed, despite weeks of continuous work. Oil India Limited (OIL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and even foreign experts have joined hands with the company in an attempt to control the situation, but the leak continues.

Local residents have expressed concern over the incident, as the risk of fire and further accidents remains high. Monitoring teams are overseeing the situation and are working close with experts to bring the leak under control.

