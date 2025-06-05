Accident or Foul Play? Namrata Borah’s Father Demands Justice

The tragic and untimely death of 26-year-old Namrata Borah, has taken a serious turn as her father, Ramen Kumar Borah of Golaghat district's Dhodang, has filed a detailed complaint at the Dispur Police Station alleging suspicious circumstances surrounding the fatal road accident that occurred on June 4, 2025, near Nongpoh in Meghalaya.

A Late-Night Departure Raises Serious Questions

According to the FIR lodged by Ramen Borah, his daughter left her rented accommodation in Guwahati’s Rukminigaon around 1:30 AM on June 3, 2025. Notably, she neither informed her roommates nor her family, an action described as uncharacteristic. She reportedly left behind her mobile phone—a device she was inseparable from—raising early suspicions of coercion or pre-planned intent.

Who Were Namrata’s Companions?

Namrata was traveling with five individuals: Anayatul Wadud (allegedly the vehicle’s owner and driver), Mriganka Boruah, Pragya Dihingia, and Gayatri Borah. Anayatul Wadud is the son of AIUDF MLA Hafiz Bashir Ahmed Qasmi and a leader of AIUDF’s Youth Wing. Borah, in his complaint, expressed that he had no prior knowledge of these people and that Namrata had never mentioned them, deepening concerns about the nature of the relationship and the purpose of their trip.

The Tragic Incident and Immediate Aftermath

On June 4, around 5:30 AM, Borah was informed that his daughter had been in a fatal accident on the National Highway near Nongpoh. She was rushed to Nongpoh Civil Hospital by two of the companions, Mriganka and Pragya, but declared dead on arrival. However, crucially, no one from the group had reported the incident to police. It was the hospital staff who informed local law enforcement.

Borah’s FIR raises serious concerns over the conduct of those accompanying Namrata. He claims that the vehicle’s driver, Anayatul Wadud, along with Gayatri Borah, fled the scene of the accident in the same vehicle, leaving the critically injured Namrata behind with the other two.

Borah states, “Upon receiving this shocking news, I immediately left for Nongpoh, Meghalaya. I was further informed that after the alleged accident, Anayatul Wadud (owner and driver of the vehicle) and Gayatri Borah fled the scene in the same vehicle (AS-01-EV-9578), leaving behind my daughter and the two others. It was claimed that Mriganka Boruah and Pragya Dihingia flagged down another vehicle on the highway to take my daughter to the hospital.”

Father Alleges Premeditation

Borah further states in his complaint that Anayatul Wadud later tried to present another individual as the driver to mislead investigators and escape accountability. Further suspicion is cast by the discovery that Namrata’s mobile phone, which according to Borah is an item she was known never to part with—was left behind in her rented room in Guwahati, suggesting unusual and possibly premeditated circumstances.

“Alarmingly, no intimation was given to the police at the time of the incident by any of the persons who were accompanying my daughter and it was the hospital authorities who informed the police. It also came to my knowledge that Mr. Anayatul Wadud, who was reportedly driving the vehicle, not only fled from the scene but later attempted to project another individual as the driver at the time of the incident, possibly to mislead the authorities and evade legal consequences. Moreover, my daughter's mobile phone, a device she never parted with, was found in her rented room, which she had left behind before going out that night. This unusual behavior raises further suspicion," he said in the FIR.

Borah also alleges that Anayatul Wadud attempted to mislead investigators by falsely attributing the role of the driver to another individual, apparently to evade legal responsibility.

"All of these facts and circumstances raise serious doubt about the version of events narrated by those who accompanied my daughter. I have strong reason to believe that her death was not accidental, but a pre-planned act, possibly orchestrated by the persons named above.

Demand for Independent Investigation

Borah has appealed for an impartial and thorough investigation, stating his belief that the earlier version of events, as described by the individuals present during the incident, cannot be taken at face value. He seeks appropriate legal action against the named persons under applicable law.

Contradictory Statements by Namrata’s Companions

The statements of the four youths involved in the accident have been collected by the Meghalaya Police. According to their statments, the group had left Guwahati at 12:30 PM, stating they were going for a trip to Meghalaya. After the accident occurred, the young woman was left at the accident site by the MLA’s son along with four of his friends. Local residents took her to the hospital. The deceased young woman was then left behind as the group fled back to Guwahati. The entire incident came to light only after the Meghalaya Police arrived in Guwahati and took the five youths along with the vehicle for investigation.

A Family’s Search for Justice

Namrata Borah’s death, initially reported as a road accident, has now become the focus of a potentially larger and more sinister investigation. The claims made by her father cast serious doubts on the conduct and intent of her companions. As the Meghalaya and Guwahati Police continues its probe, the case highlights the urgent need for timely law enforcement action—especially when the grieving family believes that justice hangs in the balance.

