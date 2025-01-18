English-Medium Schools Left Out: Assam’s 25% RTE Quota Faces Implementation Challenges

Following a report by Pratidin Time on the provision of 25% free education for economically weaker students in private schools, Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu announced key details regarding its implementation.

The minister confirmed that the Right to Education (RTE) Act’s provision, which mandates 25% reservation for economically weaker section (EWS) students in private schools, will only apply to regional language schools—specifically Assamese, Bodo, and Bengali mediums. English-medium private schools, however, will be exempt from this provision, a clarification that has sparked concerns.

Under the RTE Act, private schools are required to reserve 25% of their seats for students from economically weaker sections, with the expenses covered by the state governments. However, the delay in implementing this provision has raised questions, particularly as the Assam Education Department has failed to launch an online portal that was promised to facilitate the process. The portal, which was expected to be operational before the new academic year, is still unavailable, leading to fears that the policy may not be enforced this year.

In his announcement on Saturday, the Education Minister also urged parents to avoid seeking admission in English-medium schools under the quota, stressing that the provision was designed specifically for regional language schools. He mentioned that efforts to implement the reservation policy in Assamese, Bodo, and Bengali-medium schools such as Assam Jatiya Vidyalaya and Sankardev Sishu Niketan would continue, but failed to address the absence of a clear framework for English-medium schools.

The announcement comes amid ongoing concerns over the Assam Education Department's failure to comply with the Gauhati High Court's directives. The court had issued clear instructions to enforce Section 12(1)(c) of the RTE Act, which mandates the reservation of 25% seats for economically disadvantaged students in private institutions. Despite the court's orders, the Education Department has yet to launch the online portal and failed to issue the required notices or admission forms by the stipulated deadlines.

Earlier, the court had instructed the Education Department of the Government of Assam to announce the issuance of admission forms by March 14, 2023, and ensure that unaided, non-minority schools complied by March 15, but these requirements have not been met. The ongoing delays and lack of clear communication regarding the availability of admission forms and information have raised doubts about the state's commitment to fully implementing the RTE Act.

As the new academic year approaches, it remains uncertain whether the Assam Education Department will meet its obligations in time to ensure that economically weaker students can benefit from this vital provision. The situation will continue to be closely watched in the coming weeks.

