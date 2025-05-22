'Regionalism Through Clean Politics’—VPP’s Mantra to Crack into Meghalaya Politics

The VPP(Voice of the people Party)’s unheralded arrival in Meghalaya politics took everyone by surprise, especially by its performance in elections of different levels during the past two years. It won the Shillong Lok Sabha seat last year, and came with flying colours in the recently held council elections claiming the majority in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) while finishing second in the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC). In addition, it has 4 MLAs to its account.

Will the VPP be the deciding factor in the next assembly elections of Meghalaya? Well, we need to wait for three more years to know that. Nevertheless, getting to know the crux of its political ideology appears interesting at this moment.

Mr. Batskhem Myrboh, an associate professor at the Political Science department of NEHU (North Eastern Hills University), who is also a spokesperson of VPP, narrated Pratidin Time about the political imagination, and the hardcore stands his party holds.

Clean Politics, Good Governance

The foundational principles that VPP stands on, Myrboh said are clean politics and good governance.

An immediate question arises—are these terms not the proven clichés in India’s political realms? Mr. Myrboh denies it, at least for VPP. He emphasized that these are the foundation stones for his party.

“Clean politics and good governance are nothing extraordinary. We need to ensure that people elect their representatives based upon rational, conscious thoughts”—he said.

“This means that politics should go beyond the use of muscle and money power. At the national level as well we see one party alleging others how insidiously one formulates government policies to favour particular corporate groups. This is because funding by corporate in election campaigns for some political parties”—Myrboh added.

For VPP, Myrboh hinted, clean politics is to fight against it and only then good governance becomes deliverable. “We go to people, tell our principles and policies without money and muscle power. It’s upto them to decide. Once they vote for us we will ensure good governance and clean politics”—he said.

Myrboh clearly spelt out VPP’s stance saying that the party doesn’t plea for money. “If someone willingly donates, it’s ok. But we are clear, even if someone donates no strings should be attached”—Myrboh emphasized.

What is the Tinge of VPP’s Regionalism?

Regionalism is something that VPP is known to advocate. VPP, as Myrboh said, is a believer of this political line. “Meghalaya is a land inhabited by indigenous people. In Meghalaya we are in majority collectively, but in the Indian perspective we are the minority. We want to ensure that the interest of indigenous people are not compromised”—he emphasized.

On this, Pratidin Time asked whether he feels that the indigenous interest has been compromised in recent years, Myrboh explained it with the example of ILP (Inner Land Permit), the foremost demand of VPP.

“Before 2019, when the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) was passed almost all the political parties in Meghalaya were against the ILP. Some said it openly and some indirectly. VPP has been clear that ILP is needed”—Myrboh said adding—“The demand for ILP began with student organizations in 1985. However, since 1985 till 2019 they couldn’t even break the barrier of the state government; forget about central govt. State govt. created the barrier.”

“Only when the CAA was passed and Manipur got ILP, Meghalaya political parties started rallying for it. I would say it is a drama”—he said.

Apart from the demand for ILP, the VPP is also concerned about land transfer. Referring to it, Myrboh said that in many aspect the land is compromised, in the name of ‘Benami’, which is buying land by someone in the name of someone else.

“We don’t want land transfer, VPP is clear on it”—he commented.

Tribal & Non-Tribal population And The Question Of Existential Threat

When Pratidin Time asked whether he believe that there are rising threats to indigenous people’s identity and existence, Myrboh readily agreed to it.

“The percentage of non-tribal population is decreasing to the proportion of the total population. It is reducing since 1970s. However, at the same time we shouldn’t forget that Meghalaya has high birth rate and the tribal population rising. So, there is a question whether the non-tribal population is actually decreasing?—Myrboh said.

However, Myrboh doesn’t see it as a threat as of now. “However, we need to remember that our future depends on our consciousness. The moment you let off your consciousness and you become complacent you put future in jeopardy, danger. Constant consciousness, alertness and constant effort not to weaken our position is important for the stability of the population”—Myrboh highlighted.

As Meghalaya, especially Shilong has a history of tribal and non-tribal clashes, this stand of VPP may raise apprehension in many staying in the hilly state for generations.

Myrboh, clearing VPP’s position, said—“We are mot against the non tribal residing here for a long time. It is very clear. They have been part and parcel of the state.”

However, he emphasized that Meghalaya has seen one section of non-tribal population replacing other. “This is one aspect you need to look into. We should be aware what is happening”—he added.

Political-Corporate Nexus and the Fight

The VPP takes on the fight against the nexus between political class and businessmen or corporates.

“ I could see that it is increasing. With coming of the illegal coke factories in different parts of Meghalaya, corruption is also increasing. Majority of those raided by ED in this regard, are not from Meghalaya, but form outside states.”

“This nexus effects governance as the Govt functions to serve corporate’s or businessmen’s interest. It is dangerous to democracy”—he added.

“When we talk about threat, we talk about the ordinary people. We need to understand when we talk about nexus, for example—in Jharkhand the nexus of corporate and political leaders is to exploit natural resources. When we talk about it here, it does not confine to outsiders. Nexus can be from inside as well which threatens the livelihood of ordinary people.”

Stating VPP’s position on business, investment and economy, Myrboh stated—“We are clear, when business or investment is made, it should serve people’s benefit. If that does not happen there is no use of exploiting the natural resources. We are losing. Purpose of investment is to increase livelihood, standard of living of people.”

He says that VPP believes it is possible only in the absence of the nexus

VPP’s New Kind Of Regionalism

On being asked that other regional political forces in the northeast are on decline, the VPP spokesperson said that they are least bother about other. However, he agrees that regionalism is declining in NE.

“Regional parties don’t devout in regional agenda. The basis is good governance. VPP is a new kind of regionalism.”

“Simply regionalism won’t work until and unless you combine it with good governance and clean politics. You talk about regionalism and you compromise all the regional agenda for own benefits and thus you lose people’s support. VPP is different”—he added.

VPP came into existence because there is a vacuum. The vacuum created by those people who refused to adopt the path of good governance. Had the parties adopted that VPP won’t be a need, Myrboh believes.

VPP’s Commitment To Democracy

“While we vow to ensure that interests of indigenous people are not compromised, we also believe that civil and political rights of others should be ensured as citizens of India. We believe in human rights, otherwise our commitment to democracy is meaningless”—Myrboh added.

“In democracy minority has a space. Otherwise, that is a brutal democracy. VPP believes in heterogeneity. We don’t go for a particular religion as well.. All regions will do”—he said.