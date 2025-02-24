In Khasi & Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council Elections, VPP Is In Lead

Meghalaya is going to have the results of the recently held autonomous district council elections. The counting for the KHADC (Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council) and JHADC (Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council) is currently underway.

The results so far indicate that the VPP (Voice of the Peoples Party) is surging ahead of the ruling NPP (National People’s Party), a member of the NDA at the centre. In both KHADC and JHADC, the VPP is leading leaving behind NPP while the Congress and NPP’s coalition party BJP remains far behind. BJP is drawing a blank, it seems.

Newcomer VPP Steadily Improves Performance

The VPP is a new comer to the Meghalaya politics born in 2021. In the 2023 assembly election of Meghalaya, the VPP won 4 seats out of 18 it contested. Notably, the VPP also won the Shillong Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 general election.

Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, the party president was elected to the Meghalaya Legislative assembly from Nongkrem constituency in the 2013 election and again in the 2023 election.

The result at the time of writing the report is as below:

KHADC (Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council)

Party Name Leading VPP (Voice of Peoples Party) 9 NPP (National Peoples Party) 4 INC (Indian National Congress) 0 UDP (United Democratic Party) 3 BJP (Bharatiya Janta Party) 0 HSPDP (Hill State People's Democratic Party) 1 KHNAM (Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement) 0 Independent 3

JHADC (Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council)

Party Name Leading VPP 4 4 UDP 2 2 INC 2 2 BJP 0 0 Independent 0 0

The fate of 272 candidates, 158 of them including 12 women are in the fray from 29 constituencies of KHADC and 114 candidates including 7 women from 29 constituencies of JHADC – will be known today.