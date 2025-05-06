While Junmoni Moran Lands In Jail, Belligerent Reactions Effervesce At Tingrai

The recent controversy surrounding Digboi BJP MLA Suren Phukan has turned out to be a belligerent one at Tingrai, where the MLA stays, including some surrounding places in Digboi. The situation in the area is a bit tensed as a group of people brought Kalpajyoti Phukan, a BJP worker who is close to Suren Phukan, out of his residence to the Tingrai market area and shoved off his head while making him kneel down.

The heated situation erupted right after Junmoni Moran, a local activist and an independent candidate for Ward No. 7 of the Borhapjan Panchayat under Digboi LAC, was sent to jail yesterday (5th May). Kalpajyoti Phukan was heard as threatening Rajib Moran, a local Congress leader. This sparked the tension as it was perceived as an insult to the Moran community.

MLA Phukan’s Controversy & Junmoni Moran’s Confrontation

Mr. Phukan came under a controversy on the eve of Panchayat polling day (1st May) in upper Assam when he was confronted by Junmoni Moran. The video of Junmoni’s confrontation with Phukan went viral, where Junmoni was seen alleging that the Digboi MLA violated the code of conduct.

Mr. Phukan was chased away from the Bortorani village after Junmoni Moran raised hue and cry when he was found to be present in the village before the polling day. Junmoni alleged that Phukan was there to campaign on a no-campaign day. Later, MLA Phukan gave some clarification about his presence in the village.

The chapter saw a momentary closure, and the polling happened without any untoward incident on 2nd May. However, it was not fully closed, and on 4th May, Junmoni went to the Doomdooma police station to lodge an FIR against three persons, all of whom are BJP workers.

What Happened post-Poll?

Umananda Moran, the organisational secretary of KMSS (Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti), told Pratidin Time from Digboi that on 4th May, the BJP mandal president and secretary Chandan Neog and Miraj Moran, along with Noni Gopal Dutta, on the advice of MLA Phukan, confronted Junmoni Moran. “This went to the level of teasing the woman”—he said.

Junmoni went to the Doomdooma police station to lodge an FIR against the trio. However, before she could do this, she found FIR against herself. This FIR against Junmoni Moran was based on the incident of 1st May, accusing her of violating poll norms.

“The trio is absconding till now, and the police are in search of them. The local Moran youths are also searching for them”—Umananda Moran told Pratidin Time.

Junmoni was arrested at the Doomdooma police station and she was sent to jail yesterday (5th May).

Reaction Of Junmoni’s Arrest and a Perceived Insult to the Moran Community?

The triggering points of the ire of the local (Moran) youths, according to Umananda Moran, are the action against Junmoni and what Kalpajyoti Phukan said to Rajiv Moran.

“ Besi moran Moran Kori Nethakibi, Tingrait Thakibo Mon Ase ne Nai, which roughly translates into English as---Don’t boast too much being a Moran, do you want to stay at Tingrai or not?” is the sentence that Kalpajyoti Moran uttered in a conversation with Rajiv Moran, Umananda told Pratidin Time.

“This turned out to be a collective perception of an insult to the community. Moreover, Junmoni Moran was raising a valid point, to which MLA Suren Phukan took revenge. Both have sparked the ire against Phukon and his close associates”—Umananda said.

Digboi OC’s Show of Aggression

In another viral video today, the officer in charge of the Digboi police station, Dibyajyoti Dutta, was seen to show his aggression when he threatened to shoot at people. The details of it are yet to be gathered.

“People have started gathering at the Digboi police station after Dibyajyoti’s intimidation. They are also protesting the wrongful detention of Akash Moran, the ex-president of Moran Students’ Union. Akash Moran has been detained at Digboi police station today for what happened to Kalpajyoti Phukan at Tingrai”—Umananda told.