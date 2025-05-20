Bengaluru Flooded Early: Monsoon Rains Cause Chaos, Test City's Preparedness

Although the monsoon is yet to officially begin, Bengaluru is already grappling with heavy rainfall and flooding. On Sunday night, the city recorded approximately 10.5 cm of rain, leading to severe waterlogging across several areas. Authorities were forced to deploy dinghies loaded with essential supplies and tractor-trailers to rescue residents stranded in knee-deep water.

Some of the worst-affected areas included Manyata Tech Park, BTM Layout, Ejipura Junction, the 5th and 6th sectors of HSR Layout, and Silk Board Junction. Sai Layout, notorious for flooding even with moderate rain, was no exception this time. Water levels rose to chest height, forcing residents, including the elderly, to wade through the deluge before being rescued by tractor trolleys.

Floodwaters entered homes in several parts of the city, including Wilson Garden, HSR Layout, Nandagokula Layout in Nagavara, HBR Layout 5th Block, Hennur, Sai Layout, Manyata Tech Park, ST Bed Layout in Koramangala, and the Silk Board area. Videos circulating on social media showed residents in BTM Layout using mugs and buckets to scoop water out of their homes.

For those who had no choice but to commute to work despite the flooding, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) deployed dinghies to help people navigate waterlogged roads. At Silk Board, already known for heavy traffic, knee-deep water brought vehicles to a standstill, leading to a major traffic jam.

Commuters were seen jumping out of the windows of a BMTC bus after it got stuck in floodwaters. Sasidhar P G, one of the passengers, said, “The driver warned that the bus couldn’t go any further, but the police insisted we proceed. Once we reached this spot, the engine gave out as water entered it.” Another passenger, Nandini, who was returning home after medical treatment, added, “We had a tough time getting home safely. It would help if the authorities acted more swiftly.”

Local resident held the government responsible for the chaos, stating, “This is a government failure. They need to take proper precautions.” He also urged better coordination with metro officials to address waterlogging near Silk Board, pointing out that roads remained submerged for over five hours and even ambulances were getting stuck.

Fallen trees added to the BBMP’s challenges, particularly in Cubbon Park, where earthmovers had to be deployed to clear blocked roads. Similar incidents occurred in Jayanagar, Cowl Bazaar, and Infantry Road, where trees fell and damaged vehicles. Meanwhile, earthmovers were also used near the Silk Board Junction to push floodwaters off the streets.

Manyata Tech Park, a major hub for multinational companies, was nearly submerged, with over two feet of water blocking its entrances and turning commuting into a nightmare.

While heavy rains are common during the monsoon season, such intense rainfall in May is unusual. Weather experts at ‘Namma Karnataka Weather,’ a popular X account with 18,000 followers, noted, “Last night’s heavy downpour was the heaviest of the year. Expect traffic disruptions this morning.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Bengaluru received 105.5 mm of rain between 8:30 am on May 18 and 8:30 am on May 19. The last time the city experienced such heavy rainfall in May was on May 18, 2022. Bengaluru’s record for May rainfall remains 153.9 mm, set on May 6, 1909.

Residents hope the city administration will take lessons from this early heavy rainfall and improve preparedness before the full monsoon season sets in.

