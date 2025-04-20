All Eyes on Bhubaneswar as Kalinga Super Cup Kicks Off Today

As the curtains fall on the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024–25 season, Indian football transitions seamlessly into its next spectacle—the fifth edition of the Kalinga Super Cup, set to commence this Sunday at the iconic Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The final will be played on May 3, concluding a two-week blitz of do-or-die clashes, where silverware, pride, and a coveted continental berth hang in the balance.

This year’s tournament, hosted by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), marks a return to the classic straight knockout format, reminiscent of its inaugural editions. Gone are the group-stage mind games—this is pure elimination football: win and advance, falter and go home.

Thirteen Clubs, One Crown

A total of 13 ISL outfits, alongside select I-League challengers, will battle for the title and, more significantly, a spot in the AFC Champions League 2 Preliminary Round. With India's revamped continental pathways, this berth represents a golden gateway to the Asian stage, making the stakes higher than ever.

The opening clash will set the tone, as Kerala Blasters FC face defending champions East Bengal FC in a marquee matchup that promises fireworks from the first whistle.

Contenders and Challengers

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: The Formidable Force

Fresh off completing a historic ISL double, Mohun Bagan Super Giant arrive in Bhubaneswar as clear favourites. Under the stewardship of Jose Molina, the Mariners possess tactical depth, attacking flair, and a squad brimming with experience and confidence. With eyes set on a treble, their campaign will be one of the most closely watched.

Odisha FC: The Home Fortress

Odisha FC, the 2023 champions and last year’s runners-up, are back on familiar turf. With head coach Sergio Lobera at the helm and the vociferous home crowd behind them, the Kalinga Warriors are poised for another deep run. Lobera, who led FC Goa to the 2019 title, knows exactly what it takes to succeed in this format.

Bengaluru FC: The Eternal Competitors

Runners-up in the ISL Cup and semi-finalists in the Durand Cup, Bengaluru FC are chasing their first silverware of the season. Led by veteran forward Sunil Chhetri, the all-time leading scorer in the Kalinga Super Cup with nine goals, the Blues bring experience, grit, and an indomitable spirit to the table.

Dark Horses: Ready to Break Through

NorthEast United FC

2024 Durand Cup winners NorthEast United FC have emerged as a compelling force. With Alaeddine Ajaraie, the ISL Golden Boot winner, leading the line, their attacking firepower is unquestionable. Their recent success suggests they’re more than capable of scripting another fairytale.

Jamshedpur FC

Under the pragmatic and passionate Khalid Jamil, Jamshedpur FC have become a resilient unit. They stunned Mohun Bagan in the ISL semi-final first leg and narrowly missed out on a finals berth. With belief and structure in abundance, they are poised to disrupt the hierarchy.

Tales of Glory: Revisiting Past Editions

Since its inception in 2018, the Kalinga Super Cup has carved a reputation as India’s premier domestic knockout competition. Bengaluru FC claimed the inaugural crown with a memorable 4-1 comeback win over East Bengal, led by Albert Roca. FC Goa triumphed in 2019, spearheaded by Sergio Lobera, defeating Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in a tight final where Spanish forward Coro starred with five goals.

Odisha FC scripted history under Clifford Miranda, becoming the first team to win the trophy under an Indian head coach. The Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio was instrumental, netting five goals en route to the title.

The most recent edition saw East Bengal FC finally end their 12-year silverware drought in dramatic fashion. A late penalty by Ahmed Jahouh forced extra time against hosts Odisha FC before Cleiton Silva’s injury-time goal sealed a 3-2 win. Coached by Carles Cuadrat, the Red and Gold Brigade’s triumph also secured their debut appearance in the AFC Champions League 2 preliminaries.

The Road Ahead

As Bhubaneswar gears up for another chapter in Indian football’s evolution, the Kalinga Super Cup offers more than just a shot at glory—it provides clubs a platform for redemption, legacy, and a place in Asia’s elite competitions.

With its unforgiving knockout format, this tournament promises high-octane football, individual brilliance, and moments that will define careers. As the best of Indian football descend on the Kalinga turf, fans can expect nothing short of spectacle.

Let the battle begin.