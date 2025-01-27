Assam Cricket Team for Ranji Trophy: Riyan Parag Back in Action

Cricketer Riyan Parag has made his comeback to the Assam team following an injury and will captain the side for the upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra. The match is scheduled to be held on January 30 at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Parag returns to lead Assam, and the announcement comes after the BCCI directed all players to participate in domestic cricket following India's defeat in the Test series against Australia, of late.

The Assam Cricket Association has revealed the squad for the 7th round of the Ranji Trophy season, which includes the following players:

Players:

Riyan Parag (Captain), Denish Das(Vice-Captain), Mukhtar Hussain, Mrinmoy Dutta, Rahul Singh, Dipjyoti Saikia, Parvez Musaraf, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (WK), Rishav Das, Anurag Talukdar (WK), Avinav Choudhury, Sibsankar Roy, Akash Sengupta, Pradyun Saikia, Amlanjyoti Das

Support Staff:

Head Coach: Vivek Jaisimha; Coach: Dhiraj Goswami; Trainer: Rahul Pandey; Physio: Bheeshm Pratap Singh; Video Analyst: Rajesh Sharma; Masseur: Hari Krishan; Throwdown: Subhankar Dey; Manager: Sujit Chowdhury

The announcement was made by Pritam Mahanta, the Chief Executive Officer of the Assam Cricket Association.

