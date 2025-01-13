Devajit Saikia Vows Nationwide Focus as BCCI Secretary, Promises IPL Update for Assam

Devajit Saikia, who has assumed the role of Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), became the first person from Assam to hold this prestigious position. He was welcomed warmly at the Guwahati Airport by well-wishers, who celebrated his achievement.
In his address to the media on Monday, Saikia emphasized that, while he holds the BCCI Secretary position, his responsibility extends beyond Assam.
"I cannot think only about Assam; I have to look after players from all states across the country. For Assam cricket, there are people like Tridip Konwar and Taranga Gogoi who are already overseeing the conditions of cricket and players here," Saikia stated.
He reassured that he would remain available to address any issues faced by the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) and work towards resolving them.
Saikia also mentioned his focus would be on ensuring the prosperity of players across the nation in a uniform manner, as well as addressing any challenges faced by BCCI. "I will work on the issues or any kind of problems the BCCI is facing, and my focus is on finding solutions to overcome these challenges," he added.
Regarding the possibility of an Indian Premier League (IPL) team in Assam, Saikia teased, "Wait for a few days, some good news is coming for the state soon."
In addition to cricket, Saikia highlighted the importance of focusing on other sports, such as football, athletics, and table tennis, to build a well-rounded sports ecosystem. He praised the Assam Cricket Association for developing a strong infrastructure and ecosystem, which has benefitted players from the state, mentioning the likes of Riyan Parag, Uma Chetry, and Jinti Moni as examples of success. He expressed optimism that many more players from Assam would soon rise to prominence in Indian sports.
Also Read: Devajit Saikia Replaces Jay Shah as BCCI Secretary