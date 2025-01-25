Guwahati: Fast Bowler Camp Concludes at ACA Cricket Academy

The "Fast Bowler Camp" organized by the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati successfully concluded today. The 10-day camp, which began on January 16, 2025, provided intensive training to 15 fast bowlers from across Assam. The players were selected through open trials held in May 2024 across six venues.

Under the expert guidance of Pradeep Sunderram, along with the ACA Cricket Academy's technical team, the participants received valuable coaching to hone their fast bowling skills. The closing ceremony saw the presence of several prominent figures, including BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, ACA Joint Secretary Rajendra Singh, former ACA Vice President Parikshit Dutta, ACA CEO Pritam Mahanta, and ACA Technical Director Luke Wimbridge.

In his address to the players, Devajit Saikia emphasized the ACA's commitment to nurturing fast bowling talent, stating that such specialized camps will be held annually to identify and develop raw talent to meet the fast bowler requirements in the region.

The camp has been hailed as a significant step towards strengthening Assam's fast bowling infrastructure and providing budding cricketers with an opportunity to showcase and enhance their skills.

