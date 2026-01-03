BCCI Directs KKR to Release Bangladesh Pacer Mustafizur Rahman Ahead of IPL 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

The cricket board has also informed the franchise that it will be allowed to sign a replacement player. BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia said the decision was taken in view of recent developments and the situation prevailing across the country.

The inclusion of the Bangladesh pacer in the KKR squad had earlier triggered a major controversy, with several political and religious leaders objecting to the move amid reports of attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur was among the first to strongly criticise the decision, targeting KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan. He accused the franchise of being insensitive and questioned the selection of a player from Bangladesh at a time when Hindus there were allegedly facing violence.

Adding to the criticism, Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi demanded that Shah Rukh Khan issue a public apology and urged him to condemn the reported atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. He also called for the removal of the Bangladesh player from the KKR squad.

Political leaders joined the debate as well. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam had warned that the issue could escalate further and advised the KKR owner to act swiftly to avoid public anger.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate questioned how Bangladeshi players were allowed into the IPL auction pool in the first place, saying the responsibility lay with the cricket authorities.

Mustafizur Rahman was bought by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore during the IPL auction. With the BCCI now stepping in, the franchise will be required to find a suitable replacement ahead of the next IPL season.

