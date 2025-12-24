IPL 2026 Captains List: Confirmed and Expected Skippers for All Teams

The IPL 2026 season, which will mark the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League, is already generating massive buzz among fans. Beyond revamped squads following the mini-auction, one of the biggest talking points ahead of the season is captaincy. While most franchises have retained their leaders, a few teams are expected to undergo leadership changes before the tournament begins.

With captains playing a decisive role in match tactics, team morale, and on-field decision-making, here is a team-wise look at the confirmed and expected captains for IPL 2026.

IPL 2026: Team-Wise Captains and Leadership Updates

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad continues as Chennai Super Kings captain for IPL 2026. After gaining valuable leadership experience over the last two seasons, Gaikwad’s calm temperament and consistency with the bat have earned him the franchise’s trust. With MS Dhoni stepping further into a mentorship role, CSK’s leadership transition appears firmly settled.

Delhi Capitals (DC) – Axar Patel

Axar Patel remains at the helm for the Delhi Capitals. His balanced leadership style and tactical awareness have helped DC blend youth with experience. As a dependable all-rounder, Axar leads by example and has emerged as a steady presence in pressure situations.

Gujarat Titans (GT) – Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill will continue leading Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026. Since taking over the captaincy, Gill has provided stability with his composed batting and sharp cricketing mind. His focus on nurturing young talent and executing smart game plans keeps GT competitive.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Ajinkya Rahane (Likely)

Ajinkya Rahane is expected to continue as KKR captain, although the franchise may still review its leadership decision. Rahane’s calm approach and tactical discipline brought stability last season, and his experience remains valuable for guiding younger players.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant stays on as Lucknow Super Giants captain, maintaining his aggressive and fearless leadership style. Known for leading from the front with the bat, Pant’s confidence and sharp instincts under pressure have become central to LSG’s identity.

Mumbai Indians (MI) – Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya continues to captain the Mumbai Indians. His energetic leadership and all-around ability provide balance to the squad. Pandya is recognised for bold in-game decisions, whether rotating bowlers or reshuffling the batting order to turn matches in MI’s favour.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) – Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer remains Punjab Kings’ skipper for IPL 2026. Under his leadership, PBKS finished runners-up in IPL 2025, highlighting his ability to guide the team in high-pressure situations. Iyer’s calm demeanour and leadership experience have strengthened the franchise.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) – Ravindra Jadeja (Expected)

With Sanju Samson moving to Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals are expected to hand over captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja, who joined the franchise as part of the trade. Jadeja’s vast IPL experience, tactical intelligence, and all-round skills make him a strong leadership choice.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar continues as RCB captain after leading the franchise to its first-ever IPL title in 2025. His composed leadership, consistent batting, and focus on team unity have brought long-awaited success to the Bengaluru-based side.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins remains Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captain. Bringing extensive international leadership experience, Cummins plays a key role in managing the bowling attack and maintaining balance across departments. His calm presence under pressure continues to benefit SRH.

IPL 2026 Captains

Team Likely Captain for IPL 2026 Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad Delhi Capitals Axar Patel Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill Kolkata Knight Riders Ajinkya Rahane* Lucknow Super Giants Rishabh Pant Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya Punjab Kings Shreyas Iyer Rajasthan Royals Ravindra Jadeja* Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rajat Patidar Sunrisers Hyderabad Pat Cummins

IPL Titles Won by Each Franchise

Team IPL Titles Chennai Super Kings 5 Mumbai Indians 5 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 Gujarat Titans 1 Rajasthan Royals 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1 Delhi Capitals 0 Lucknow Super Giants 0 Punjab Kings 0

As IPL 2026 approaches, leadership stability remains a key strength for most franchises. While returning captains bring experience and continuity, potential new leaders like Ravindra Jadeja at the Rajasthan Royals could redefine team strategies. With refreshed squads and tactical minds in charge, the upcoming season promises intense competition, smart captaincy calls, and thrilling cricket action for fans worldwide.

