IPL 2026: How IPL Franchises Pay Players – Salary Structure, Installments, Taxes and Insurance Explained

The IPL Mini Auction 2026, held in Dubai, grabbed headlines not only for record-breaking bids but also for spotlighting how the Indian Premier League continues to transform players’ careers overnight. Uncapped talents like Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma emerged as major talking points, earning multi-crore contracts and inspiring a new generation of cricketers.

Beyond the glamour and big numbers, fans often wonder how IPL players actually receive their money after the auction. Here is a detailed and simplified breakdown of how IPL 2026 franchises pay players, including payment methods, instalment schedules, tax deductions, and insurance cover.

IPL Player Payment Process: What Happens After the Auction?

Once a player is sold at the IPL auction, the payment process does not begin immediately. Several formalities must be completed to ensure transparency and compliance with BCCI regulations.

Contract Registration and Approval by BCCI

Before any money is transferred, the player’s contract is drafted and registered with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This contract includes:

Final auction price or retainer fee

Payment schedule and instalment structure

Tax liability and deductions

Injury and insurance clauses

Conditions for termination or replacement

Only after BCCI approval does the contract become legally binding for both the franchise and the player.

IPL 2026 Salary Payment Structure: Instalments Explained

Unlike a one-time payout, IPL salaries are paid in multiple instalments spread across the season. This system protects franchises and players while aligning payments with tournament participation.

Step-by-Step IPL Salary Payment Schedule

1. Before the Tournament (15–25%)

A portion of the total salary is paid before the season begins. This helps players prepare and cover pre-season expenses.

2. Mid-Season Payment (40–50%)

The largest chunk is transferred during the middle of the tournament, usually after several matches have been completed.

3. Post-Tournament Payment (25–30%)

The remaining amount is paid once the IPL season concludes.

Note: The exact percentage split may vary slightly depending on individual franchise policies.

Example: How Much Does a Player Actually Receive?

If an Indian player is bought for ₹8 crore at the IPL 2026 auction:

Auction price: ₹8,00,00,000

Tax Deducted at Source (TDS – approx. 30%): ₹2,40,00,000

Net amount credited: ₹5,60,00,000

This net amount is then paid in three to four instalments as per the agreed schedule.

IPL Payment Methods: How Do Franchises Transfer Money?

All IPL player payments are done through official banking channels to ensure full legal compliance.

Approved Payment Modes

Indian players: NEFT, RTGS, IMPS

Overseas players: SWIFT international bank transfers

Cash payments are strictly prohibited in the IPL. Every transaction is documented and monitored to comply with BCCI and Indian income tax regulations.

Insurance and Injury Protection for IPL Players

IPL franchises also provide insurance coverage for their players. If a player suffers an injury during the season:

Partial payments may still be made by the franchise

Remaining salary may be covered by the insurance provider

Final settlement depends on the injury timing and contract clauses

This system safeguards players financially while also protecting franchises from long-term liabilities.

IPL 2026 Auction Highlights: Big Buys and Rising Stars

The IPL 2026 Mini Auction produced several headline moments:

Cameron Green became the most expensive player at the auction, crossing the ₹25.20 crore mark

Uncapped Indian players like Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma secured massive deals

Young talents proved that strong domestic performances can lead to life-changing opportunities

Their success stories underline why the IPL remains one of the most lucrative and aspirational cricket leagues in the world.

IPL franchises follow a structured, transparent, and legally regulated system to pay players after the auction. From BCCI-approved contracts and instalment-based payments to tax compliance and insurance cover, every aspect is designed to protect both players and teams. As IPL 2026 approaches, these mechanisms continue to ensure fairness while supporting the league’s global reputation.

