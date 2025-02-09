BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Announces Plans for Full-Fledged Cricket Venue

Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Lon Saikia visited the Rangia District Sports Association (RDSA) ground on Sunday and announced plans to develop it into a full-fledged cricket venue. He also assured that a BCCI-conducted match would be hosted at the ground soon.

During his visit, Saikia also assured support for infrastructural upgrades, including the construction of boundary walls and other essential facilities to meet BCCI standards.

Devajit Saikia was accompanied by Mukutananda Bhattacharjya, Honorary General Secretary of RDSA; Sanjay Talukdar, Vice President of RDSA; Nayan Jyoti Das, Cricket Secretary of RDSA; Nasir Gul Khan, Sports Secretary (Cricket) of the Guwahati Sports Association (GSA); and Promod Rajbongshi, Executive Member of GSA.

The development of the Rangia cricket ground is expected to boost cricketing opportunities in the region and provide local players with a better platform to showcase their talent.