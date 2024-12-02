Bhabesh Kalita Lays Foundation For Permanent Bridge In Rangia

In keeping a promise made to the people while campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Rangia MLA and Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bhabesh Kalita laid the foundation stone for a permanent bridge over Baralia River on Monday. The bridge will replace a bamboo bridge currently in place there.

Advertisment

Speaking on the occasion, Bhabesh Kalita said, “BJP is gaining popularity even in areas dominated by minority communities having witnessed the tremendous development. The development we brought along with the recent result in Samaguri by-election has changed the minds of voters.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of new members joined the BJP in Ekadi, which earlier came under the Hajo constituency, but currently falls under the Rangia assembly seat. Kalita asserted on the occasion that the wave of development brought by the BJP in Assam is attracting the people towards it.

Also Read: Assam Cabinet Expansion On The Cards? Bhabesh Kalita Says...