BFC vs MCFC: Who Will Advance to ISL 2024-25 Semi-Finals?

Bengaluru FC will host Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the first single-legged knockout game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 playoffs on March 29 at 7:30 PM IST. The Blues finished third in the league standings, securing 38 points from 24 games with 11 victories and five draws. Meanwhile, the Islanders clinched a top-six finish with a crucial 2-0 victory over Bengaluru FC on their final matchday and now aim to book a semifinal berth at the same venue where they qualified for the playoffs.

Historically, Mumbai City FC has dominated this fixture, winning four of their last five encounters against Bengaluru FC. This is only the second playoff meeting between the two teams, the previous one being Bengaluru FC’s penalty shootout triumph in the 2022-23 semi-finals. The Islanders have been defensively solid, keeping four consecutive clean sheets against Bengaluru FC while scoring eight goals in the process. Another shutout would mark their longest such streak against a single opponent in ISL history, matching their record against East Bengal FC from December 2020 to 2022. With 10 clean sheets this season, head coach Petr Kratky will rely on his side’s defensive discipline to contain Bengaluru FC’s attacking threats.

Bengaluru FC has shown attacking consistency, averaging a shot every 35.2 passes this season—the highest rate in the league. Mumbai City FC will need to disrupt their passing flow and limit their goal-scoring opportunities. A major concern for the Islanders is Sunil Chhetri, who holds the record for the most ISL playoff goals (8), having netted in three of his last four playoff appearances. On the other hand, Mumbai City FC enters the knockout stage with winning momentum, boasting a four-match playoff winning streak—the longest in ISL history. If they secure another victory, they will extend this record to five consecutive wins and advance to the semi-finals.

Head coach Gerard Zaragoza of Bengaluru FC remains confident in his team’s ability to handle pressure, emphasizing the significance of playing at home. "It’s a completely different game. We are talking about playoffs at Kanteerava. It’s an all-or-nothing game, and believe me, we know how to play these kinds of matches,” he said. Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC’s head coach Petr Kratky highlighted the team’s preparation for the playoffs, stating, "For me, it’s a completely different competition. We are playing for the ISL Cup. We have reflected on what’s been good and bad and worked hard to fix things too."

Several key players will play a crucial role in this high-stakes encounter. Sunil Chhetri, who has converted four penalties this season, has the opportunity to become the first player to score 10 goals against Mumbai City FC in ISL history. Mumbai City FC’s Mehtab Singh has been instrumental in defense, averaging 25.91 forward passes per game—ranking third among Indian outfield players in a single ISL campaign—while also making 18 interceptions, winning 51 duels, and completing 97 clearances. Bengaluru FC’s midfielder Alberto Noguera has been in fine form at home, registering a goal contribution in each of his last three matches. Across 22 appearances this season, the 35-year-old has recorded five goals and three assists.

With history, form, and high stakes in play, Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC will battle for a crucial victory in this do-or-die fixture. Fans can expect an intense showdown as both teams vie for a spot in the semi-finals.