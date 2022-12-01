Canada vs. Morocco FIFA 2022: Where to Watch, Prediction, Live Streaming Info, Indian Time, Venue & more

Canada vs Morocco match will kick-off tonight. Here’s all that you need to know about this upcoming game. While Canada is almost officially eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2022 competition, Morocco is currently in second place in Group F and is poised to take the group's top spot soon.

While a victory in this match will guarantee Morocco's progression to the subsequent round for the first time since 1986, the Canadian team, which displayed remarkable resiliency in its last match against Belgium, will compete only for the honor of their country.

Overview of the Canada vs. Morocco match

Canada is one of the countries that will be co-hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2026, and they have already shown that they have a talented young team that is ready to help them win. Morocco, on the other hand, is going to concentrate on the here and now and do everything it can to finish first in its group in order to avoid playing Spain in the round after that.

Team Canada update

The results do not warrant Canada's performance in this tournament, despite how well they played. They will attempt to find some consolation in the fact that they will complete their World Cup campaign with at least one point against their name. After suffering defeat at the hands of Belgium and Croatia, Canada will now face Morocco, a team that is eager to claim victory in this encounter. This will be Canada's only opportunity to continue to compete in FIFA World Cup 2022, and the team would much rather bow out while leaving a strong impression.

Team Morocco update

Even after playing two matches in the group stages, Morocco has managed to keep a clean sheet throughout the competition. They are in a position to advance to the next round as a result of their determination in the match against Croatia to hold their opposition in a goalless draw and their display of effectiveness against Belgium, the no. 2 team according to FIFA ranking, whom they defeated 2-0. This has put them in a position to advance to the next round. Walid Regragui has stated that his team is "prepared to die for" the opportunity to compete in the round of 16.

Head-to-Head

Canada has not been able to win a match against Morocco in any of its three previous encounters. They were victorious in two of their matches against their North American opponents, and one of the other matches resulted in a draw. What's more noteworthy for Morocco is that they have scored eight goals against Canada while only allowing three goals to be scored against them.

Key players of teams Canada and Morocco

Canada: Jonathan David

Morocco: Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi