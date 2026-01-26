CCL 2026 Knockouts: Qualified Teams, Semifinal Schedule, Venue and Match Format Explained

The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2026 has reached its most decisive phase as the group stage concludes and the top four teams officially qualify for the knockout rounds. After six days of competitive cricket across Vizag and Coimbatore, the tournament now shifts focus to the semifinals and final, where the remaining contenders will battle for the title.

With several close encounters, dominant performances, and a few major eliminations, the group stage delivered plenty of entertainment before narrowing the field to four teams.

CCL 2026 Group Stage Summary

The group matches were hosted across Vizag and Coimbatore, featuring intense fixtures between celebrity-led teams from across India. While a few sides stamped their authority early, others relied on net run rate and late momentum to survive.

Karnataka Bulldozers emerged as the most dominant team, winning all their group matches.

Bengal Tigers also maintained an unbeaten run to secure a top-two finish.

Kerala Strikers registered two wins from three games to stay in contention.

Vels Chennai Kings advanced despite managing just one victory, thanks to a superior net run rate.

Meanwhile, defending champions Punjab de Sher endured a disappointing campaign, finishing with only one win.

Teams Eliminated from CCL 2026

Several high-profile teams failed to progress to the knockouts:

Mumbai Heroes were eliminated after losing all their group stage matches.

Telugu Warriors and Bhojpuri Dabangg finished with similar win records but fell short on points and net run rate.

Punjab de Sher, despite being defending champions, could not replicate their previous success.

CCL 2026 Knockouts: Qualified Teams List

The four teams that have secured spots in the knockout stage are:

Karnataka Bulldozers – Group toppers Bengal Tigers – Second place Kerala Strikers – Third place Vels Chennai Kings – Fourth place

These teams now enter the business end of the competition with everything on the line.

CCL 2026 Knockout Format Explained

The knockout stage follows a straightforward semifinal-final format:

The 1st-placed team faces the 4th-placed team

The 2nd-placed team plays the 3rd-placed team

Winners of both semifinals advance to the final

This format rewards group-stage consistency while keeping the competition open.

CCL 2026 Semifinal Fixtures and Timings

All knockout matches will be held at a single venue to ensure uniform playing conditions.

Venue

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Match Schedule

January 31, 2026

Semifinal 1 (2:00 PM IST): Karnataka Bulldozers vs Vels Chennai Kings

Semifinal 2 (6:30 PM IST): Bengal Tigers vs Kerala Strikers

February 1, 2026

Final (6:30 PM IST): Winners of Semifinal 1 vs Winners of Semifinal 2

Key Takeaways Ahead of the Knockouts

Karnataka Bulldozers enter as favourites with a perfect group-stage record.

Bengal Tigers have shown consistency and depth across matches.

Kerala Strikers remain dangerous after multiple strong performances.

Vels Chennai Kings will look to defy expectations after qualifying on net run rate.

With the title race now narrowed down to four teams, fans can expect high-intensity clashes and dramatic finishes as the Celebrity Cricket League 2026 heads toward its conclusion.

