Celebrity Cricket League 2026 Day 5 Match Schedule: January 24 Fixtures, Live Streaming and Qualification Scenario

The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2026 is heading towards a crucial phase as the tournament reaches Day 5 of the group stage on January 24. With most teams having completed the bulk of their league matches, the race for the semi-final spots is intensifying. Two key matches are scheduled today in Coimbatore, both of which could significantly influence the final standings.

CCL 2026 Group Stage Update: Who Is In and Who Is Out?

After 8 of the 12 group-stage matches, the qualification picture is beginning to take shape:

Punjab De Sher and Mumbai Heroes have already been eliminated after losing both their matches.

Telugu Warriors are also out of contention with two losses and just one win.

Bengal Tigers, with three wins, have officially qualified for the semi-finals.

Karnataka Bulldozers are currently second with two wins and one remaining match.

Teams like Bhojpuri Dabanggs and Vels Chennai Kings still have two matches left, meaning their fate will be decided only after the final group games on January 25.

Kerala Strikers’ Do-or-Die Situation on Day 5

Day 5 is particularly important for Kerala Strikers, who will be playing their final group-stage match today. A victory could keep their semi-final hopes alive, while a defeat may either eliminate them or leave them dependent on other results and net run rate calculations on the final day.

Celebrity Cricket League 2026 Day 5 Match Schedule (January 24)

All Day 5 matches will be played at the SNR College Cricket Stadium, Coimbatore, featuring a double-header.

CCL 2026 Matches on January 24

Match No. Teams Date Time (IST) 9 Punjab De Sher vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs January 24, 2026 2:00 PM 10 Kerala Strikers vs Vels Chennai Kings January 24, 2026 6:30 PM

Where to Watch CCL 2026 Live: TV and Streaming Details

Fans can catch all the live action of the Celebrity Cricket League 2026 through multiple platforms:

Live TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Ten 3

Live Streaming:JioHotstar

For viewers who missed earlier games, match highlights are available on the official Celebrity Cricket League YouTube channel.

Celebrity Cricket League 2026 Overview: Tournament Format and Venues

The 12th edition of CCL began on January 16, 2026, and will conclude with the grand final on February 1 in Hyderabad. This season features a compact format with:

8 teams

3 group-stage matches per team

The top 4 teams qualify for the semi-finals

19 matches in total

The tournament started in Vizag, moved to Coimbatore for mid-stage fixtures, and will conclude in Hyderabad for the knockouts.

A major highlight this season is the rebranding of Chennai Rhinos to Vels Chennai Kings, while Punjab De Sher entered the tournament as the defending champions.

What’s at Stake on Day 5 of CCL 2026?

With only one day of group matches left after January 24, today’s fixtures could prove decisive. While some teams are already out and one has sealed qualification, several others remain in a tight race where points and net run rate will play a crucial role.

Day 5 promises high drama as film stars battle it out on the cricket field for a place in the CCL 2026 semi-finals.

