Mumbai Indians Full Retention List for IPL 2025

As the 2025 IPL Mega Auction approaches, all eyes are on the Mumbai Indians (MI), one of the most successful franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League. With five IPL titles under their belt, Mumbai Indians have always focused on building a strong core team, which has consistently contributed to their dominance. Ahead of the 2025 season, the IPL has introduced new retention rules, and MI's full retention list is one of the most anticipated.

IPL 2025 Retention Rules

The IPL Governing Council has updated the player retention rules ahead of the 2025 mega-auction. Each franchise is allowed to retain up to six players, which includes options for the Right to Match (RTM) cards. A maximum of five capped players and two uncapped players can be retained. Unlike previous seasons, there is no restriction on the number of overseas players that can be retained. These new rules give teams more flexibility while retaining their core players.

Expected Full Retention List for Mumbai Indians (MI)

Based on recent performances and the impact players have had over the years, here’s the expected list of players Mumbai Indians are likely to retain ahead of IPL 2025:

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Nehal Wadhera.

Other Contenders for Retention

While the above six players are expected to be retained, Mumbai Indians also have a few other players who could be considered depending on the auction dynamics. Players like Dewald Brevis and Jofra Archer could be in contention if MI decides to invest more in overseas players. However, their injury concerns and squad composition might influence the final retention list.

Conclusion

The IPL 2025 mega-auction promises to be a significant event, with teams looking to bolster their squads while maintaining a strong core. Mumbai Indians, known for their strategic decisions in the auction, will focus on retaining their most valuable players to continue their IPL dominance. With Rohit Sharma leading the pack and strong performances from their young players, MI fans can expect another competitive season in 2025.

FAQs