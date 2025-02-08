Chennaiyin FC Crushes East Bengal 3-0, Ends Seven-Game Winless Streak

Chennaiyin FC put on a dominant display to dismantle East Bengal FC 3-0 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata, securing a crucial victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season. The emphatic win ended their seven-game winless streak and propelled them to 10th place in the standings with 21 points. They now trail sixth-placed Bengaluru FC (28 points) by seven, keeping their playoff aspirations alive.

Chennaiyin FC Capitalize on Defensive Errors

East Bengal FC started brightly, with Vishnu Puthiya unleashing a long-range effort in the second minute. Despite early intent from the hosts, a costly defensive lapse handed Chennaiyin FC the lead in the 13th minute. A mix-up inside the box saw Nishu Kumar inadvertently deflect the ball into his own net while attempting to clear a pass from Wilmar Jordan Gil to Connor Shields. With goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill out of position, the Marina Machans struck gold with an unexpected opener.

Smelling blood, Chennaiyin FC intensified their attacking play. In the 21st minute, winger Irfan Yadwad whipped in a precise cross, which Wilmar Jordan Gil clinically slotted into the bottom left corner to double the advantage.

East Bengal FC Struggle to Respond

East Bengal FC attempted to cut the deficit before halftime, with Saul Crespo launching a speculative shot from outside the box in the 43rd minute, only to see it sail over the crossbar. Chennaiyin nearly punished them further when Vignesh Dakshinamurthy delivered a pinpoint cross to Lalrinliana Hnamte, but the latter’s shot was blocked at the last moment.

The second half saw more back-and-forth action, with Lukas Brambilla failing to capitalize on a golden chance in the 54th minute. Vishnu Puthiya and Dimitrios Diamantakos tried to combine for East Bengal in the 69th minute, but Diamantakos' header went wide. Naorem Mahesh Singh and Richard Celis also tested Chennaiyin's defense five minutes later, but goalkeeper Mohammed Nawaz stood firm, preserving his clean sheet.

Chima Chukwu Puts the Game to Bed

Deep into added time, Chennaiyin FC struck the final blow. Off a rapid counterattack, Kiyan Nassiri cleverly headed the ball into the path of Daniel Chima Chukwu, who made no mistake in slotting it into the bottom right corner, sealing a resounding 3-0 win for the visitors.

Key Performer of the Match: Wilmar Jordan Gil (Chennaiyin FC)

Wilmar Jordan Gil was a constant menace inside the opposition box, scoring once and playing a crucial role in the opening goal. He completed 12 of his 20 attempted passes and showcased his ability to both create and convert chances.

What’s Next?

East Bengal FC will look to bounce back against Mohammedan SC on February 16, while Chennaiyin FC will aim to build momentum when they face Punjab FC on February 15.