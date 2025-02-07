NorthEast United FC Falls 0-2 to Mumbai City FC, Shillong Fans Remain Hopeful

Mumbai City FC handed NorthEast United FC their first defeat after eight winless games in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25, winning 2-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong. With the win, Mumbai City FC jumped to the fourth spot with 31 points.

NorthEast United FC made an early push, with Macarton Nickson and Alaaeddine Ajaraie combining well in the 8th minute, but Ajaraie’s header missed the target. Ajaraie had another chance five minutes later, but his shot went wide. Despite several chances, the Highlanders couldn't convert, and Mumbai City FC capitalized in the 41st minute. A brilliant cross from Brandon Fernandes set up Bipin Singh, who scored with a thumping header into the top right corner.

In the second half, Chhangte's persistence paid off as he assisted Lallianzuala Chhangte in the dying moments of the match. A counter-attack in added time saw Chhangte finish coolly into the bottom right corner to seal the win.

Despite 17 shots from NorthEast United, Mumbai City FC remained composed and efficient upfront.

Key Performer: Bipin Singh (Mumbai City FC) – He completed 23 out of 28 passes and scored the opening goal.

Next Fixtures:

Mumbai City FC will face FC Goa on February 12.

NorthEast United FC will play Jamshedpur FC on February 13.

Final Score:

NorthEast United FC 0 - 2 Mumbai City FC

(Bipin Singh 41’, Lallianzuala Chhangte 90+2’)

